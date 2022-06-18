Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.12.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded down $2.35 on Friday, hitting $78.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,444,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,637,625. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

