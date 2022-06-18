ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ENGGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($16.67) to €17.00 ($17.71) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from €18.90 ($19.69) to €19.60 ($20.42) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.10. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.