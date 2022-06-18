Enigma (ENG) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $44,881.00

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $90,366.48 and approximately $44,881.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Enigma has traded down 34.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00215286 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004738 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001348 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008301 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.13 or 0.00401883 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Enigma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

