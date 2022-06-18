Enigma Price Hits $0.0058 on Top Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (ENG) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Enigma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Enigma has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enigma has a market cap of $80,305.19 and approximately $53,886.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00221019 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004773 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001493 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005439 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008100 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.08 or 0.00402922 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official website is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.