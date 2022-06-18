EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) Insider Purchases £132,727.41 in Stock

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 491,583 shares of EnQuest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £132,727.41 ($161,096.50).

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 25.65 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.35 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 25.76. The company has a market cap of £483.74 million and a PE ratio of 1.44. EnQuest PLC has a one year low of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.45).

Get EnQuest alerts:

ENQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.42) to GBX 45 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 25 ($0.30) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on EnQuest from GBX 34 ($0.41) to GBX 47 ($0.57) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EnQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.