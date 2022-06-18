Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Birch Capital Management LLC

Birch Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,252 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.5% of Birch Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Birch Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 499.0% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Marquard & Bahls AG acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $811,362,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 45,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 84.6% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 70,998 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.45. 14,465,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,599,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.70. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

