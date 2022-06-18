Equal Price Tops $0.0002 (EQL)

Equal (EQL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Equal has a market capitalization of $99,049.10 and $65.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Equal has traded 37.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Equal Profile

Equal is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io . The official message board for Equal is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

