Equalizer Reaches Market Capitalization of $935,711.66 (EQZ)

Equalizer (EQZ) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Equalizer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $935,711.66 and $39,082.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $699.45 or 0.03925452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005604 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 64.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00128894 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00100664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00014915 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Equalizer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

