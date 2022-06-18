ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESSA opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. ESSA Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This is an increase from ESSA Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,708 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 18,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

