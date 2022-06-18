EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Shares Down 14.3%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) traded down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51. 2,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 2,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

About EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO)

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

