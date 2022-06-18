Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVBN opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

