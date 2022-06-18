Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 30,189 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Splunk by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,263,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $1,842,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Splunk by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Splunk during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Splunk by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $55,615,000 after purchasing an additional 206,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research cut their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.95.

Shares of SPLK opened at $88.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.31. Splunk Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.63 and a 1-year high of $176.66.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 396.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.84) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

