Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 3,734 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,770 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,853,063 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $287,021,000 after purchasing an additional 133,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 79,812 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market capitalization of $171.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.21. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $93.10 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.56.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

