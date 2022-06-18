Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.32. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

