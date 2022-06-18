Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $5.54 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,230 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,119,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,483,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,237,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,081 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $698,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

EWJ stock opened at $52.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.63. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $51.73 and a 1-year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.