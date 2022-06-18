Evergreen Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,670 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after buying an additional 1,517,490 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after buying an additional 1,063,447 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after purchasing an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after purchasing an additional 169,874 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NYSE KMI opened at $16.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.85.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 246.67%.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,629 shares of company stock worth $1,862,017 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

