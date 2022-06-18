Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,138 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 132.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 14,036 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 165,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 81,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $38.26 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $37.64 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $46.28.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

