Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 8,890 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 362,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Genesis Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,185,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,144,723 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after buying an additional 214,710 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 256,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 27,072 shares during the period. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $2,142,000.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

GEL stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.48. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $631.95 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genesis Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Genesis Energy (Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.