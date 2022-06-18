Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 7.8%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 20,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.

About Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

