Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Trading Down 7.8%

Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) fell 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 20,033 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 5,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.79.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.97.
About Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX)
