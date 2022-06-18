Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.72. Evogene shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 101,900 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29.

Evogene ( NASDAQ:EVGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,615.59% and a negative return on equity of 45.42%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Evogene by 15.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Evogene by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 204,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 67,867 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Evogene during the 4th quarter worth $185,000.

Evogene

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

