Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives $32.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.29.
EXEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.
In related news, Director Lance Willsey sold 40,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $786,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,415 shares in the company, valued at $8,339,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 6,696 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $154,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 273,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,649 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Exelixis stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $23.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.
Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Exelixis had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Exelixis will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.
