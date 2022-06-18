Exos Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK)

Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Embark Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EMBK stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84. Embark Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Embark Technology ( NASDAQ:EMBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that Embark Technology, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

EMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Embark Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Embark Technology from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

