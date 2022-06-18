Exos Asset Management LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares in the last quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $979,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 137.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,326,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average is $9.85.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy and industrials sectors.

