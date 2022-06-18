Exos Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Far Peak Acquisition were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Far Peak Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Far Peak Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Far Peak Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Far Peak Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.94.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries.

