Exos Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH)

Exos Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Compute Health Acquisition were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPUH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 31.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 608,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Compute Health Acquisition by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 109,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $625,000. 56.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPUH opened at $9.82 on Friday. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

