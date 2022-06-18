Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gores Guggenheim by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Guggenheim alerts:

NASDAQ GGPI opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Guggenheim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Guggenheim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.