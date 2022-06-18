Exos Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR)

Exos Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SLCR – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,103 shares during the quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Silver Crest Acquisition were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLCR. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition by 152.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silver Crest Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLCR stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. Silver Crest Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82.

Silver Crest Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

