Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Fabege AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FBGGF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fabege AB (publ) from SEK 145 to SEK 125 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $127.50.

Get Fabege AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FBGGF opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.30. Fabege AB has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $17.92.

Fabege AB (publ), a property company, focuses primarily on the development, investment, and management of commercial premises in Sweden. Its property portfolio comprises office, retail, industrial/warehouse, residential, hotel, and garage properties. The company also engages in the acquisition and sale of properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fabege AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabege AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.