Farmers Trust Co. Acquires 450 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,623,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $171.27. 7,405,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,309,721. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.88 and a 200 day moving average of $174.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $160.68 and a 12-month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.