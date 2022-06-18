Farmers Trust Co. Buys 44,976 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 599.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,976 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 341.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 44,971 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 87,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DHI shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.96.

D.R. Horton stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.56. 7,493,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.