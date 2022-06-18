Farmers Trust Co. Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.6% of Farmers Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after acquiring an additional 81,211 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after acquiring an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. 59,114,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,004,236. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

