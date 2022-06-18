Farmers Trust Co. Has $544,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 27.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 49.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.3% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 1,079.3% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.95. 12,262,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,390,555. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.64. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

