Farmers Trust Co. Has $592,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,997 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,485 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 49,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.99. 17,218,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,908,793. The firm has a market cap of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.12.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.16.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

