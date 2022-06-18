Farmers Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,009 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 336,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $3,490,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 51,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 285,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 5,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $74,856.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,700.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.94. The company had a trading volume of 26,544,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,724,094. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

