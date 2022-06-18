Farmers Trust Co. Sells 257 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Cerner by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.14.

Shares of CERN remained flat at $$94.92 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $69.08 and a one year high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.62.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

