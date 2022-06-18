Farmers Trust Co. Sells 45,429 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Farmers Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,986 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 45,429 shares during the quarter. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in HP were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 8,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 956 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Bruce D. Broussard bought 6,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $164,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,479.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 69,857 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,733. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 20,542,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,573,019. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.02. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

