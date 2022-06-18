Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) EVP James C. Jansen Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) EVP James C. Jansen acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $48,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $48.48 on Friday. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.52%.

FAST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

