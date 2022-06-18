FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Price Target Cut to $49.00

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of FBK opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a one year low of $34.99 and a one year high of $48.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.07.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. FB Financial had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.44%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in FB Financial by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

