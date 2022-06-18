FC Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 10,557 VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 212.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 59.3% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.15. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20.

