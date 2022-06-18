FC Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 103.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares during the quarter. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $20.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.