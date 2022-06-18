FC Advisory LLC Has $8.44 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

FC Advisory LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of FC Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. FC Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $191.51 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $306.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.87.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

