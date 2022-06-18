FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period.
NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
