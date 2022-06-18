FC Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 412,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,823 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,880,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 271,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.65 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.