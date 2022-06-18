FC Advisory LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

FC Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESGV opened at $64.33 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $63.48 and a 52 week high of $88.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.51.

