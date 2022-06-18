FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,536 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. FedEx comprises approximately 2.5% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $11,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.30.

In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDX opened at $229.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $304.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

