Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Lowered to £130 at UBS Group

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FERG. HSBC upgraded Ferguson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($139.28) to £103.65 ($125.80) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8,480.71.

FERG opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.66. Ferguson has a 1-year low of $105.58 and a 1-year high of $183.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FERG. American Trust bought a new stake in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Ferguson by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,781,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

