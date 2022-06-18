Financial Analysis: Biora Therapeutics (BIOR) and Its Competitors

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Biora Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Biora Therapeutics has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biora Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of -2.06, meaning that their average share price is 306% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biora Therapeutics -19,288.71% N/A -130.02% Biora Therapeutics Competitors -1,688.35% -39.29% -18.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Biora Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Biora Therapeutics $1.25 million -$247.41 million -0.26 Biora Therapeutics Competitors $1.09 billion $56.72 million 0.38

Biora Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Biora Therapeutics. Biora Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.8% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 79.3% of Biora Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Biora Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biora Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Biora Therapeutics Competitors 109 655 1554 30 2.64

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 123.51%. Given Biora Therapeutics’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Biora Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Biora Therapeutics rivals beat Biora Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Biora Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake. It is also developing diagnostics devices to help characterize the GI tract and diagnose GI diseases, such as small intestine bacterial overgrowth through the development of various technologies to diagnose at the site of the disease. The company was formerly known as Progenity, Inc. and changed its name to Biora Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2022 to reflect its focus on its therapeutics pipeline. Biora Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

