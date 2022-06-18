Financial Survey: Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS) and Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB)

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I (NYSE:AUS – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A -84.38% 4.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gambling.com Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million 7.71 $12.45 million $0.35 27.57 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I N/A N/A $14.28 million N/A N/A

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gambling.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gambling.com Group and Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.35%. Given Gambling.com Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gambling.com Group is more favorable than Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I.

Summary

Gambling.com Group beats Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. I Company Profile (Get Rating)

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corporation III. Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

