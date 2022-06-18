Fintel (LON:FNTL) Trading 0.8% Higher

Fintel Plc (LON:FNTL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 204 ($2.48) and last traded at GBX 199 ($2.42). 14,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 97,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 197.50 ($2.40).

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 208.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 216.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £204.73 million and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

Get Fintel alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Fintel’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Fintel’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In other Fintel news, insider David Thompson bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £15,890 ($19,286.32).

About Fintel (LON:FNTL)

Fintel Plc provides intermediary services and distribution channels to the retail financial services sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Intermediary Services, Distribution Channels, and Research & FinTech. The Intermediary Services segment offers compliance and regulation services to individual financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFAs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized wealth managers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fintel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fintel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.