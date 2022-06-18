FIO Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $21.02 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0354 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market capitalization of $21.02 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000330 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000216 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 796,687,397 coins and its circulating supply is 593,397,479 coins. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.