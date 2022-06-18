First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $28.08

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.08 and last traded at $28.16, with a volume of 974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.57.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get First Bancshares alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.84. The company has a market capitalization of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.08.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $49.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 million. Research analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.